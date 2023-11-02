Christie banks on New Hampshire as he makes the case that only he can stop Trump: ‘I am the cavalry’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — As his rivals go all in on Iowa, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been camped out in New Hampshire as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination. He’s casting himself as the only Republican willing to directly take on former President Donald Trump and argues Trump will lose to President Joe Biden if he’s the party’s nominee. Christie is unpopular in national polling, but some surveys in the first in-the-nation primary state suggest his support there now reaches the low double digits. Christie’s events routinely draw Trump voters who have grown tired of the former president’s antics or Democrats looking for a non-Trump alternative to Biden.

By JILL COLVIN and HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

