Aid agencies warn of chaotic and desperate scenes among Afghans returning from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Major international aid agencies are warning of chaotic and desperate scenes among Afghans who have returned from Pakistan, where security forces are detaining and deporting undocumented or unregistered foreigners. The crackdown on illegal migration mostly affects Afghans because they are the majority of foreigners living in Pakistan, but the government in Islamabad says it’s targeting all who are in the country illegally. The agencies warned on Thursday that people were arriving in poor condition. Pakistan’s campaign has drawn widespread criticism from U.N. agencies, rights groups and the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan. Between 9,000 and 10,000 Afghans are crossing the border every day from Pakistan. Agency teams on the ground say previously it was around 300 a day.

