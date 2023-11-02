Biden will host Americas summit that focuses on supply chains, migration and new investment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is gathering leaders from countries across the Americas on Friday in the U.S. capital to discuss the tightening of supply chains and addressing migration issues. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the two-day event would be a “once in a generation opportunity” to shift more of the global supply chains to the Western Hemisphere.

By JOSH BOAK and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.