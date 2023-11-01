Speaker Mike Johnson signals that Ukraine aid, coupled with border security, is next on GOP agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Speaker Mike Johnson says the U.S. House will consider a fresh aid package for Ukraine, but he wants to link it to more money at home for the U.S. border with Mexico. That’s the message Johnson delivered Wednesday to a private meeting of Republican senators. The lunch meeting was a get-to-know-you session since many Republican senators had never met the new speaker, who was elected last week after a nearly month-long battle in the House to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as speaker. Conservative senators, in particular, like what they heard. Johnson told them he’s also working to prevent a federal government shutdown later this month with a stopgap bill to keep the government running into next year.

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

