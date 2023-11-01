Ohio amendment serves as testing ground for statewide abortion fights expected in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights in Ohio will be decided in what is expected to be a preview of abortion battles across the country in 2024. Abortion rights groups hope to continue a winning streak in statewide votes on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to the procedure last year. Opponents have been working to persuade Ohio voters that the amendment goes too far. It is the only abortion question on any state’s ballot this year. For both sides, Tuesday’s contest is serving as a vital testing ground for campaigns in the coming year.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press

