New Jersey governor spent $12K on stadium events, including a Taylor Swift concert

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Politico reports New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tapped into a taxpayer-financed expense account for nearly $12,000 at MetLife Stadium, including almost $1,000 for a Taylor Swift concert in 2018. Murphy has asked the Democratic State Committee to reimburse the state for the purchases. The news agency cites records showing the Democratic governor spent the money on snacks and beverages at several events in 2018 and 2019. A Murphy spokesperson says the Democratic State Committee was expected to cover the stadium costs. But when it did not, the bill was paid through the governor’s $95,000 annual expense account. A Democratic Party spokesperson says the committee regularly pays for food and beverage service at non-governmental events that the governor hosts.

