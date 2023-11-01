Mother, son charged with kidnapping after police say they took a teenager to Oregon for an abortion

An Idaho woman and son have been charged with kidnapping after prosecutors say they took the son’s minor girlfriend out of state to get an abortion. Court documents show Idaho police began investigating the mother and son earlier this summer after a 15-year-old girl’s mother told authorities that her daughter had been sexually assaulted and later taken to Oregon to have an abortion. While abortion is banned in Republican-controlled Idaho at all stages pregnancy, the procedure is legal in left-leaning Oregon. Public defender David Martinez is representing the mother and son. He declined to comment.

