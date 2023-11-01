Jury selected after almost 10 months for rapper Young Thug’s trial on gang, racketeering charges

ATLANTA (AP) — A jury has been selected for the trial of Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug and several others accused of participating in a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was seated Wednesday, nearly 10 months after jury selection began. The rapper whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and six others are now set to stand trial beginning Nov. 27. The trial is expected to last months. The sprawling indictment returned in May included more than two dozen defendants. The Journal-Constitution reports that eight took plea deals and 12 others will be tried separately. One of those taking deals is rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.