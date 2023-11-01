Germany’s president has apologized for colonial-era killings in Tanzania over a century ago
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president has apologized for killings under colonial rule in Tanzania more than a century ago. The apology came as he met descendants of an executed leader of a revolt against German rule. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on a visit to Tanzania noted that many bones and skulls were taken to Germany from East Africa and ended up in museums and anthropological collections. They were largely forgotten after the end of the colonial era and two world wars. One of those skulls could be that of Chief Songea Mbano, who was executed by the Germans during the Maji Maji rebellion against the colonial power.