Florida attorney general, against criticism, seeks to keep abortion rights amendment off 2024 ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to keep a proposed abortion rights amendment off the ballot. Attorney General Ashley Moody told the court Tuesday that proponents of an amendment they want to place on next year’s ballot are fighting to protect the procedure and would seek to expand those rights in future years. Proponents of the measure said the attorney general is basing her arguments on politics and that her reasoning is flawed. A group called Floridians Protecting Freedom has gathered nearly 500,000 of the nearly 900,000 voter signatures the proposal needs to make the 2024 ballot. The deadline to submit signatures is Feb. 1.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.