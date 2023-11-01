Cyprus plans to send humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by ship, where UN personnel would receive it

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has offered more detail about its initiative to create a sea corridor for the steady flow of humanitarian assistance from Cyprus to Gaza, saying that aid-laden ships would sail directly to the enclave, where United Nations personnel would receive it for eventual distribution. Cyprus government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis said Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “saw the initiative in a positive light” during a long telephone conversation with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. Ships would be vetted at the point of departure at the Limassol port to ensure that nothing would be transported that could be weaponized by Hamas to use against Israel.

