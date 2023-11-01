Chad’s military government agrees to opposition leader’s return from exile

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The Congolese presidency says Chad’s military government has agreed to allow the return of opposition leader Succes Masra, who fled the country last year amid a political clampdown. Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi’s office, which facilitated the agreement on behalf of Central Africa’s regional bloc, said Tuesday that the deal was signed on Monday between Masra’s political party and Abderaman Koulamallah, the Chadian minister of reconciliation, in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa. Congo’s presidential spokeswoman Tina Salama said the regional bloc also “reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Chadian people in easing the political climate with a view to the organization of democratic, free, transparent and peaceful elections.”

