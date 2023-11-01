Bangladesh launches new India-assisted rail projects and thermal power unit amid opposition protests

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Bangladesh have launched two new railway links and a thermal power plant unit to strengthen connections and energy security in the region. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated the three Indian-assisted development projects on Tuesday amid strong protests in Bangladesh. Hasina is facing street protests from opposition supporters who demand that her government resign and hand power to a nonpartisan caretaker to oversee a general election next year. Officials say at least six people have been killed in the protests since Saturday. Hasina considers a partnership with India politically significant. Bilateral relations have improved since she and her Awami League party came to power in 2009.

