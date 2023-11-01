A media freedom group accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes and reports deaths of 34 journalists

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international media freedom group says 34 journalists have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas. Reporters Without Borders accuses both sides of committing possible war crimes and called on International Criminal Court prosecutors to investigate the deaths. The organization said Wednesday that it already filed a complaint regarding eight Palestinian journalists it said were killed in Israel’s bombardment of civilian areas in the Gaza Strip, and an Israeli journalist killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. It’s the third such complaint filed by the group since 2018 alleging war crimes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza. Israel says it makes every effort to avoid killing civilians.

