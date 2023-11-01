A strong earthquake has shaken the Timor region of Indonesia but no deaths, injuries reported

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has shaken Indonesia’s Timor island, causing panic and light damages to several buildings and houses but no immediate reports of casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake had a depth of 36.1 kilometers (22.4 miles) and its epicenter was located 21 kilometers (13 miles) north-northeast of Kupang, the capital city of East Nusa Tenggara province. The head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center at Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said the land-based quake was causing panic as it was strongly felt in several cities and villages and in the province. The USGS reported the quake had a magnitude of 6.1..

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.