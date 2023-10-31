Wisconsin’s Democratic governor sues Republican Legislature over blocking ‘basic functions’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers us suing the Republican-controlled Legislature, arguing that it is obstructing basic government functions, including signing off on pay raises for university employees that were previously approved. Evers on Tuesday is asking the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case directly, bypassing lower courts. In addition to not approving the pay raises for about 35,000 University of Wisconsin employees, Evers argues that the Legislature is blocking state conservation programs, updates to the state’s commercial building standards and ethics standards for licensed professionals. The state’s high court is elected and four of its seven justices are liberals.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.