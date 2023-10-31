Skip to Content
What was Heidi Klum for Halloween this year? See her 2023 costume

NEW YORK (AP) — What could top the worm? Heidi Klum unveiled her 2023 costume Tuesday night in New York, hosting her annual Halloween bash as a peacock. Klum’s party has been a staple of the spooky season for more than two decades, drawing a host of celebrities since its first iteration in 2000. The German-born supermodel typically undergoes hours of makeup. In past year, she’s emerged as Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and a giant rain worm.

