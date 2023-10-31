Trial moved to late 2024 for Indiana man charged in killings of 2 girls slain during hiking trip

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The trial for an Indiana man charged in the killings of two teenage girls slain in 2017 during a hiking trip has been moved from January to next October. Special Judge Fran Gull officially removed Allen’s former court-appointed defense attorneys Tuesday after saying previously that they would be withdrawing amid questions about the security of evidence. Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. The teens disappeared Feb. 13, 2017, on a hiking trail some 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and their bodies were found the next day in woods near the trail.

