The UK’s AI summit is taking place at Bletchley Park, the wartime home of codebreaking and computing
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The AI Safety Summit is bringing politicians, computer scientists and tech executives to Bletchley Park in the United Kingdom, a site that’s synonymous with codebreaking and the birth of computing during World War II. During the war, a group of mathematicians, cryptographers, crossword puzzlers, chess masters and other experts gathered at the house northwest of London to crack Nazi Germany’s and Hitler’s supposedly unbreakable codes. The work done there by mathematician Alan Turing and thousands of others helped win the war but was kept secret for decades. Today the site is a museum.