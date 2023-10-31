Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a Cornell University student has been arrested and accused of posting threatening statements online about Jewish students at the school. A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office, FBI, New York State police and Cornell University Police says Patrick Dai, a 21-year-old junior from Pittsford, New York, was charged Tuesday in a federal criminal complaint with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications. It was not immediately clear if Dai had an attorney. The federal courts website had not yet been updated with the case.

