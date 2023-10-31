Spain’s bishops apologize for sex abuses but dispute the estimated number of victims in report

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Catholic bishops have apologized again for sex abuses committed by members following a report by the national ombudsman that accused the church of widespread negligence. The bishops, however, dismissed as a lie media interpretations of the official report that put the number of victims involving the church in the hundreds of thousands over more than six decades. Speaking at a press conference, the bishops said they wanted to contribute to reparations for all victims and to moves to prevent the abuses happening in future.

