Powerful 6.6-earthquake strikes off the coast of Chile and is felt in neighboring Argentina
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has struck off the coast of northern Chile, and has been felt in several provinces of neighboring Argentina. There have been no immediate reports of damage and authorities say there is no tsunami risk. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake struck at 9:33 a.m. local time (12:33 p.m. GMT), and its epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) southwest of Huasco, a city in Chile’s Atacama region. The quake had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). Chile’s national emergency office has not reported any damages or injuries.