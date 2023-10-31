Officials say small plane crash in southwest Nebraska kills 1, seriously injures another on board

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a single-engine plane crash in a southwestern Nebraska town has killed one person and injured another who were on board and left a nearby house uninhabitable. A news release from the city of McCook says the crash happened near the town’s airport just after noon on Monday. City Manager Nate Schneider said one person on board was declared dead at the scene and another aboard the plane was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Officials have not released their names or speculated on what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration’s website shows the Piper six-seater plane is registered to a corporation in Shreveport, Louisiana.

