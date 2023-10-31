North Dakota GOP party leader resigns 1 week into job after posts about women, Black people

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The executive director of the North Dakota Republican Party has resigned a week into the job after a media outlet publicized some of his online comments. Many of Dave Roetman’s posts and replies were about politics, but others were demeaning toward women and dismissive of concerns raised by Black people about racism. The party announced his resignation Monday. It comes just a few days after Forum News Service reported on the posts. The state Republican Party chair said the search committee “looked at everything,” and that the disparaging posts were “kind of buried.” After resigning, Roetman told the Associated Press he didn’t want to be “a distraction” for the party.

