Massive windfarm project to be built off Virginia coast gains key federal approval

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A power company’s plans for an enormous offshore wind farm off Virginia’s southeast coast have received key federal approval. Dominion Energy got what’s called a favorable “record of decision” on Tuesday from the federal regulators. They had reviewed the project’s potential impact on the environment, among other factors. Dominion is planning to build 176 turbines in the Atlantic Ocean more than 20 miles off Virginia Beach. Dominion said its project will be the largest offshore wind farm under development in the U.S. It is eventually expected to generate enough electricity to power up to 660,000 homes with construction to be completed by late 2026.

