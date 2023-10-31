Maine gunman may have targeted businesses over delusions they were disparaging him online

Maine State Police documents shed light on why a delusional U.S. Army reservist who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston may have targeted those locations. According to documents released Tuesday, state police interviewed a woman three hours after the shooting who said Robert Card believed the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, Schemengees Bar and Grille and several other businesses were “broadcasting online” that he was a pedophile. Police also spoke to a man who said he had been to both locations with Card and that Card said he was accused of being a pedophile because he took a girlfriend’s daughters to eat at the bar and grill. Card was found dead Friday.

