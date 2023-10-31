Cyprus proposes to establish a sea corridor to deliver a stream of vital humanitarian aid to Gaza

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is working out with partners in the European Union and the Middle East the logistics to establish a sea corridor to deliver a stream of vital humanitarian aid to Gaza from the island’s main port of Limassol once the situation on the ground permits it. A senior government official — who spoke on condition of anonymity — said Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “wasn’t opposed” to the idea pitched by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides last week. The underlying premise of Cyprus’ proposal is to have a constant flow of large quantities of assistance delivered by sea during “humanitarian pauses.” Gaza’s humanitarian needs have escalated after the Israel-Hamas war erupted following the Palestinian militant group’s surprise Oct.7 attacks in Israel.

