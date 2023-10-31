Cameron tries to energize growing GOP base in challenging Democratic incumbent in Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Republican Daniel Cameron is picking apart the Democratic governor’s record in trying to energize his party’s growing base in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race. At a campaign stop Tuesday, Cameron took aim at Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of transgender bills and handling of the pandemic. And he tried linking the incumbent to the nation’s top Democrat, President Joe Biden. Beshear and Cameron are making closing arguments to Bluegrass State voters ahead of Election Day next Tuesday. Starting this Thursday, polling places open for three days of early voting in one of the nation’s most closely watched off-year elections.

