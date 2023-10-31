Australia cannot strip citizenship from man over his terrorism convictions, top court says

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court has overturned a government decision to strip citizenship from a man convicted of terrorism. The ruling Wednesday also means Algerian-born cleric Abdul Benbrika can’t be deported when he is released from prison, which is expected within weeks. The High Court’s 6-1 decision is the second blow to a law that allows a government minister to strip dual nationals of their Australian citizenship on extremism-related grounds. The majority found that the minister was effectively exercising a judicial function of punishing criminal guilt. Benbrika was convicted in 2008 on charges involving a plot to cause mass casualties at a public event. No attack took place.

