Austin airport employee fatally struck by vehicle on tarmac

Published 2:46 pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials say an employee at a Texas airport in Austin was fatally struck by a vehicle on the tarmac. The collision on Tuesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is the second time this year a worker has died at the airport in the Texas capital. Officials identified the person as an airport employee but did not immediately release details about how the incident occurred. The airport said in a statement that flights were not impacted. In April, an American Airlines employee died after driving a service vehicle that struck a jet bridge.

