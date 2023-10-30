Willie Nelson looks back on 7 decades of songwriting in new book ‘Energy Follows Thought’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At age 90, Willie Nelson is looking back on the songs he’s written across seven decades. The country legend’s new book, “Energy Follows Thought,” gives the stories behind his most famous songs and some obscure ones too. Nelson was originally best known as a songwriter not a performer. His biggest early triumph came when Patsy Cline created a classic with his song, “Crazy,” which Nelson says got him out of the poor house and gave him the confidence to keep writing. The book comes out on Tuesday, the same week Nelson will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

