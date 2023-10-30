Skip to Content
Watchdog group says attack that killed videographer ‘explicitly targeted’ Lebanon journalists

Published 6:41 pm

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and LUJAIN JO
Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A watchdog group advocating for press freedom has said that the strikes that hit a group of journalists in southern Lebanon earlier this month, killing one, were targeted rather than accidental and that the journalists were clearly identified as press. Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, published preliminary conclusions Sunday in an ongoing investigation, based on video evidence and witness testimonies, into two strikes that killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and wounded six journalists from Reuters, AFP and Al Jazeera as they were covering clashes on the southern Lebanese border on Oct. 13.

