US regulators sue SolarWinds and its security chief for alleged cyber neglect ahead of Russian hack

U.S. regulators have sued SolarWinds and its top security executive for fraud for allegedly concealing poor cybersecurity practices ahead of the Texas-based technology company’s stunning hack by Russian spies. The Securities and Exchange Commission is fines and penalties and the executive’s removal. Detected in December 2020, the SolarWinds hack penetrated U.S. government agencies including the Justice and Homeland Security departments and more than 100 private companies and think tanks. SolarWinds called the SEC charges unfounded and a lawyer for the executive, Tim Brown, says he looks forward to defending his client’s reputation and correcting the inaccuracies in the SEC’s complaint.

