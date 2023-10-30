Police investigating death of US ice hockey player from skate blade cut in English game

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — South Yorkshire Police are investigating the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson after his neck was cut by a skate blade in an English game. The police have urged the public to avoid speculation about the incident. The English governing body has reacted by making all ice hockey players wear neck guards from the start of 2024. Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers at the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered the skate cut in a Champions Cup game. Johnson was a 29-year-old Minnesota native. He appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.