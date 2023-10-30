Ohio woman accused of killing 4 men with fatal fentanyl doses to rob them pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who prosecutors say killed four men with lethal doses of fentanyl in order to rob them has pleaded not guilty. Authorities say 33-year-old Rebecca Auborn of Columbus killed the four men and nearly killed a fifth after meeting them for sex between December 2022 and June 2023. The men’s identities have not been released. Auborn entered her plea in court on Monday. She will continue to be held without bond. She had already pleaded not guilty last month to murder and drug-related charges in connection with one of the men’s deaths.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.