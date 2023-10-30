More than 70 people are missing after the latest deadly boat accident in Nigeria’s north

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities say more than 70 people were missing on Monday after their boat capsized in northern Taraba state. The boat was carrying traders returning from a fish market late Saturday when it capsized on the Benue River, which is one of Nigeria’s largest. Boat disasters are common in remote communities across the West African nation. The Taraba governor called the accident a “monumental tragedy” and ordered the use of life jackets for boat passengers. The Taraba police spokesperson said the rescue and recovery operation could last for days because the river is flowing at its highest level.

