Judge wants to know why men tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot were moved to federal prisons

DETROIT (AP) — A judge wants to know why two men convicted of secondary roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been transferred to federal prisons out of state. Pete Musico, Paul Bellar and Joe Morrison are entitled to appeal their convictions following a trial on state charges in Jackson County in 2022. But lawyers for two say it’s extremely hard to work with them hundreds of miles away. They say Bellar and Morrison have a right to access the legal system by working with their lawyers. A judge wants answers by Dec. 1.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.