Family sues Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were found over alleged fake ashes

DENVER (AP) — Families have filed a lawsuit against the Colorado funeral home that was allegedly sending families fake ashes and leaving at least 189 loved ones’ bodies to decay in Colorado facility. The gruesome discovery at Return to Nature Funeral Home earlier this month after reports of an “abhorrent smell” emanating from a building about 100 miles south of Denver. Law enforcement has started identifying the bodies and began notifying families. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that Return to Nature, and it’s owners Jon and Carie Hallford, intentionally inflicted emotional distress, defrauded families, and violated a number of Colorado laws among other claims.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

