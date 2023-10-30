Ex-cop who fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment in flawed, fatal raid goes on trial again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer who fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment the night she was killed is going on trial in federal court this week. Brett Hankison is charged with violating Taylor’s civil rights during the botched 2020 raid. The trial will mark a second attempt by prosecutors to convict Hankison for his actions on the night Taylor was shot to death by police. He was acquitted in a state trial last year. Hankison is one of four former officers who were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice last year with violating Taylor’s civil rights. Jury selection is Monday.

