Democratic Gov. Beshear downplays party labels in campaigning for 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is downplaying party labels in seeking a second term in Republican-leaning Kentucky. Campaigning Monday in Richmond, Kentucky, Beshear played up his role in creating jobs, improving roads and leading the state’s recovery from disasters. He says those are basic needs that rise above partisan politics. Beshear and GOP challenger Daniel Cameron are in their last full week of campaigning in what has become one of the nation’s most closely watched off-year elections. Cameron is the state’s attorney general and has sought to link Beshear to Democratic President Joe Biden on economic and energy issues in coal-producing Kentucky. Three days of early voting begin Thursday in Kentucky.

