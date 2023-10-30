Biden and Jill Biden hand out books and candy while hosting thousands for rainy trick or treating

WASHINGTON (AP) — Books were about as abundant as candy at a trick-or-treating event that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted at the White House on the eve of Halloween. Gray skies and drizzle added a spooky element. The White House says it expected 8,000 people to participate in Monday’s event. Most of the guests are local public school students and children from military families. The event was dubbed “Hallo-READ!” because books were given away and the first lady and others read story books. President Biden handed out M&M’s and Hershey’s Kisses in boxes marked with the presidential seal. The first lady distributed books.

