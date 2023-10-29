What to stream this week: Annette Bening, Jason Aldean, Awkwafina, NKOTB and ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

This week’s new entertainment releases include a studio album from Jason Aldean and a posthumous release from Jimmy Buffett, a new Hulu series inspired from Charmaine Wilkerson’s novel “Black Cake” and Annette Bening portrays a real-life hero who swam the treacherous passage from Cuba to Key West in 2013. Naturalist Sir David Attenborough narrates a long-awaited third installment of the “Planet Earth” series, Awkwafina stars as a game-show-obsessed woman in “Quiz Lady” and the animated historical drama “Blue Eye Samurai” about a mixed-race, revenge-seeking female samurai in Japan appears on Netflix.

