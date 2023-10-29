French league game at Marseille postponed after Lyon coach Fabio Grosso injured in team bus attack

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The French league soccer game between host Marseille and Lyon has been postponed after Lyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered a head injury when the team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles. A few minutes before the scheduled kickoff time, a message on the giant screen at Stade Velodrome said: “Dear supporters, the game will not be played tonight.” The Lyon team bus was hit on the way to the stadium, shattering some windows. Grosso was injured by falling shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face heavily bleeding. He had a deep cut above his left eye that required stitches and a large bandage wrapped around his head.

