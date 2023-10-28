Moms for Liberty unexpectedly finds itself at the center of a heated suburban Indiana mayoral race

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana Moms for Liberty chapter is unexpectedly a major point of contention in a mayoral race following the group’s use of a quote by Adolf Hitler. Moms for Liberty, known for challenging diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in schools, has focused on forming chapters in suburban communities across the country. The group’s efforts to pack school boards with like-minded candidates has inspired strong opposition. The Hitler quote appeared in the group’s inaugural newsletter earlier this year. In Carmel, Indiana, the Democratic candidate vying for mayor has repeatedly referenced the group to attack his opponent. The Republican candidate has accused him of politicizing an office with no control over local school policies.

