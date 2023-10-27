US Virgin Islands warns that tap water in St. Croix is contaminated with lead and copper

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands is warning people on the island of St. Croix that they should not drink their tap water because officials found high levels of lead and copper. Authorities said Friday that they are conducting more tests as they investigate the source and extent of the problem. The water was first tested in late September as part of a local and federal investigation into its brown and red color. The government says it is pushing for the declaration of a federal emergency to obtain resources. Officials noted the tap water is safe to use for showering and cleaning.

