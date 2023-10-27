Salman Rushdie could confront man charged with stabbing him when trial begins in January

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Author Salman Rushdie could take the stand against the man accused of repeatedly stabbing him when the defendant goes on trial early next year. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says Rushdie is on the witness list for the trial of 25-year-old Hadi Matar. A judge on Friday scheduled the trial to begin Jan. 8. Matar is a New Jersey resident and has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder. He’s accused of rushing the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York where Rushdie was about to speak in August 2022 and stabbing him more than a dozen times.

