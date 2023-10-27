Leo Brooks, a Miami native with country roots, returns to South Florida for new music festival
By DAVID FISCHER
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — Already considered a hub for Latin, hip hop and electronic music, Miami is now going country. Country Bay Music Festival is scheduled for Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay. the headliners scheduled for the festival are Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson. Also on the lineup is Miami native Leo Brooks. After spending two decades backing up performers like Lauryn Hill and Pitbull, Brooks joined Andrew Millsaps to form the country duo Neon Union, which released its first single last year.