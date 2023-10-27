Hawaii agrees to hand over site to Maui County for wildfire landfill and memorial

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s land board says it will hand over state land on Maui to be used for a wildfire memorial and fire debris disposal. But members of the state Board of Land and Natural Resources urged Maui County to talk further with the community after some raised concerns about how the proposed landfill would affect nearby coral reefs and historic sites. County officials say the debris will be put into dumpsters lined with impermeable plastic, then wrapped up like a burrito and sealed with glue. Another layer of plastic would cover it. The landfill would be closed and covered with grass and look like park.

