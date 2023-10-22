What to stream this week: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version),’ Emily Blunt and ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” a glossy look at opioid addiction with the movie “Pain Hustlers” starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans and Andy Garcia, and the streaming horror flick “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” There’s also Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey co-starring in “Fellow Travelers” as two men whose love story stretches across the cultural and political milestones in U.S. history. And there’s a documentary on the duo Milli Vanilli that examines one of music’s biggest lip-syncing scandals and Apple TV+ has a new family friendly animated series from Dreamworks called “CURSES!” in time for Halloween.