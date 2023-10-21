Vinícius is targeted again as Sevilla ejects fan for ‘racist behavior’ at Real Madrid game

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla ejected a fan from its Spanish league match against Real Madrid and filed a complaint with police after the spectator allegedly displayed “xenophobic and racist behavior,” with Vinícius Júnior once again the target. Sevilla did not specify what the behavior was, or name any intended target. But the Madrid star, who is Black, later posted on social media about being on the receiving end of racism during Saturday’s match. Vinícius has regularly faced racist abuse from rival fans. He said it was “another sad episode for Spanish Football.” Sevilla’s statement was issued shortly after it drew 1-1 with Madrid at its Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.

